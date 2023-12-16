YTB Fatt Continues To Develop His Sound On Second Tape Of 2023 "Foxes Only"

If you are looking to discover some new rappers to add to your daily rotation but do not know where to start, head over to the city of Memphis. Right now, it is one of the key hotspots for new names and legends. However, the "old heads" are beginning to pass the torch in a way. But, these young bucks are not ignoring the greats that have paved the way for them. One of those artists is YTB Fatt.

He got his start in the industry this year in fact. His first song on streaming debuted on March 10. "Shot Off Gumbo" featured the likes of a city veteran, Moneybagg Yo, and Fat Wizza. Since then, Fatt has not looked back one bit, dropping single after single, as well as his first tape, Who Is Fatt.

Read More: Meek Mill Not Ashamed That He Cried On The News While Celebrating Probation Reform Bill

Listen To Foxes Only By YTB Fatt

After that single that we mentioned, Fatt also signed with Yo's label, Bread Gang Ent. With all of this momentum, what better way to keep it up than with another project? That is exactly what he did by dropping Foxes Only. This one has some impressive features such as Lil Yachty, BabyDrill, and fellow Memphis resident, GloRilla. Fatt possesses that smoky and raspy delivery that some of the artists from this city rep. What we can tell you about him is that he loves using heavy piano keys in his beats. So if you like tracks like that with a lot of rowdiness, than you might want to check it out.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album, Foxes Only, by YTB Fatt? Is this record better than Who Is Fatt, why or why not? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most so far? Can you see him emerging from the Memphis scene as a top-five talent? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around YTB Fatt. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Foxes Only Tracklist:

Grandma I Luv U Tennis Rope Forreal with Lil Yachty Cut Different Too Much Room Owe Me Some Money with BabyDrill Foxes vs Foxes Embarrassing with GloRilla Gangsta of The Year

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Diddy Yet Again For Past Remarks On Paying For "Receipts"