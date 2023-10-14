Icewear Vezzo Teams Up With YTB Fatt On “Come Outside”

One of Quality Control's many signees, Icewear Vezzo is staying on a roll with his latest single. It features the likes of one of the newest faces to rap right now, YTB Fatt. It is quite a big deal for Fatt as he joins up with a trap veteran, who has been doing it since the mid-2010s. Vezzo has put out five other singles under his name already this year, making this his sixth.

It is your typical braggadocious trap fare with resonant bass. Vezoo and Fatt are talking big and bad throughout the scant two-minute run time. Fans who have rocked with Vezzo in the early stages will most likely enjoy this. For Fatt, though, it gives him a chance for other fanbases to hear what he has to offer.

Read More: Soulja Boy’s Ex Seeks Rapper’s Musical Royalties, Streaming Income, And Weed Revenue To Pay Off Civil Settlement

Listen To "Come Outside" From Icewear Vezzo And YTB Fatt

The video and lyrics were released a few weeks ago, but the song has just hit streaming. Just a couple of days ago, Vezzo posted this to his Instagram. "( Swipe Left ) Everything I dropped in the last few weeks or month or so which one y’all rocking wit ?? Rap game boring right now “Live from the 6 “ coming Soon we gotta save rap 😤🤞🏾🔥 subscribe to my YouTube channel - Icewear Vezzo." It appears this song and the other handful we mentioned could make his next project. He has not dropped a full tape since late 2022.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new single from Icewear Vezzo and YTB Fatt, "Come Outside?" Is this a duo you need to hear more from in the near future? Is YTB one of the best new and up-coming rappers in the game right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Icewear Vezzo, YTB Fatt, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Got my game from pimps let’s see who knock ‘em harder

You say the biggest gangsta I don’t wanna hear it

I can show you how to make a hundred in a week

Come get near me

He ain’t died about this s*** come from near me

Every n**** ready to shhh if they hear me

Read More: Bad Bunny’s “THUNDER Y LIGHTNING” Diss Leaves J Balvin Confused: Watch