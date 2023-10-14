Soulja Boy’s Ex Seeks Rapper’s Musical Royalties, Streaming Income, And Weed Revenue To Pay Off Civil Settlement

Kayla Meyers has filed a petition seeking new revenue streams from Soulja Boy as she seeks the fulfillment of a $500,000 settlement she won against the rapper in 2020. Soulja Boy was never criminally charged on counts of assault and kidnapping. However, a civil court eventually awarded Meyers $500,000. After Soulja Boy claimed earlier this year that he did not have the assets to pay the outstanding amount, Meyer has petitioned to receive the income from his royalties, his Twitch streaming revenue, and even the profits from this weed business.

Last week, Soulja Boy was ordered to surrender his three cars as well as jewelry and cash over $1000. This came after he testified that he did not have the assets to pay off his outstanding debt. According to court testimony, Soulja does not own the house he lives in and owes the IRS over $1 million. The court is yet to rule on whether these new revenue streams proposed will be accepted. However, based on this week's precedents, it will be more than likely that they will be.

Unearthed Soulja Boy Statement Refutes Account Of 2008 Home Invasion

Elsewhere, Soulja has come under fire for his exaggerated retelling of his infamous 2008 home invasion. Outlets this week began posting Soulja's original written statement of the event that he provided to police. In short, it's a much tamer version of events than Soulja would later give.

The most notable version of the story given by Soulja came during a VladTV interview. “One n-gga run to the front door. I hop out, I start shooting, shot the n-gga. Shot his ass. All the n-ggas run out the door. This n-gga on the floor. Walk up to this n-gga, take his mask off his head. Looked at it, saw who it was. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ Shot his ass again. He [was] screaming and shit. I shut the door," Soulja recalled. Turns out that the reality of the situation, at least according to Soulja, was much less John Wick.

