Soulja Boy On Broken Chain: “I Had On Too Many”

Soulja Boy has been accused of wearing cheap jewelry after a clip of his chain falling apart onstage surfaced.

BYCaroline Fisher
Soulja Boy On Broken Chain: “I Had On Too Many”

Last week, a clip of a pendant on one of Soulja Boy's chain falling apart during a show began to circulate. In the clip, the artist is seen onstage performing his 2008 hit, "Kiss Me Thru the Phone," when the piece of jewelry hits the ground. When the pendant fell, he didn't pick it up, leaving social media users curious as to what happened to it.

As expected, users had a lot to say about the minor wardrobe malfunction. Various commenters claimed that the clip was evidence that he rocks cheap jewelry. Others clowned on him for failing to pick up the stray pendant. Now, however, he's taken to his own page to respond to the incident, and to come to his own defense. In a new clip, the performer tells No Jumper, who posted the clip on their IG, to stop posting about him. He also claims that the mishap took place because he was simply wearing too many chains.

Read More: Soulja Boy Clowned By Twitter Users After Chain Falls Apart Onstage

Soulja Boy Explains Why His Chain Fell Apart

"No Jumper," he begins. "If you don't shut your b*tch a** up n***a, and stop posting me on your f*cking blog with this random sh*t." Soulja Boy continued, revealing the real reason behind the mishap. "I had on tennis chains n***a," he explained. "I had on too many chains first of all, I had on tennis chains. This motherf*ckin' chain too heavy for this link." It looks as though Soulja Boy has a pretty clear-cut explanation for what happened, but it's unclear whether or not he'll ever beat the allegations.

Unfortunately, the response video has only really managed to spark more teasing. With that being said, it doesn't seem as though he's taking the criticism to heart. What do you think of Soulja Boy's response to the chain incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Soulja Boy.

Read More: Soulja Boy Says 2023 VMAs Were “Wack”: “Where Was Drake? Where Was Beyonce?”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.