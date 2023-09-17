Soulja Boy On Broken Chain: “I Had On Too Many”

Last week, a clip of a pendant on one of Soulja Boy's chain falling apart during a show began to circulate. In the clip, the artist is seen onstage performing his 2008 hit, "Kiss Me Thru the Phone," when the piece of jewelry hits the ground. When the pendant fell, he didn't pick it up, leaving social media users curious as to what happened to it.

As expected, users had a lot to say about the minor wardrobe malfunction. Various commenters claimed that the clip was evidence that he rocks cheap jewelry. Others clowned on him for failing to pick up the stray pendant. Now, however, he's taken to his own page to respond to the incident, and to come to his own defense. In a new clip, the performer tells No Jumper, who posted the clip on their IG, to stop posting about him. He also claims that the mishap took place because he was simply wearing too many chains.

Read More: Soulja Boy Clowned By Twitter Users After Chain Falls Apart Onstage

Soulja Boy Explains Why His Chain Fell Apart

"No Jumper," he begins. "If you don't shut your b*tch a** up n***a, and stop posting me on your f*cking blog with this random sh*t." Soulja Boy continued, revealing the real reason behind the mishap. "I had on tennis chains n***a," he explained. "I had on too many chains first of all, I had on tennis chains. This motherf*ckin' chain too heavy for this link." It looks as though Soulja Boy has a pretty clear-cut explanation for what happened, but it's unclear whether or not he'll ever beat the allegations.

Unfortunately, the response video has only really managed to spark more teasing. With that being said, it doesn't seem as though he's taking the criticism to heart. What do you think of Soulja Boy's response to the chain incident? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Soulja Boy.

Read More: Soulja Boy Says 2023 VMAs Were “Wack”: “Where Was Drake? Where Was Beyonce?”

[Via]