Soulja Boy Clowned By Twitter Users After Chain Falls Apart Onstage

Soulja Boy recently dealt with an unfortunate mishap during one of his shows, and a clip of the moment has made its way onto the internet. In the clip, the Chicago-born performer goes in on his 2008 iSouljaBoyTellem hit, "Kiss Me Thru the Phone," when a large pendant from his chain drops to the ground. It's unclear where the stray chunk of jewelry went after that, but the clip doesn't show him getting it back.

As expected, social media users have a lot to say about the circulating clip. Though it's clear that the artist's wardrobe malfunction was an honest mistake, Twitter commenters are out in full force with jokes. He's now getting called out for allegedly wearing cheap jewelry, and getting clowned on for failing to get the fallen piece back.

Soulja Boy Loses A Piece Of His Chain

"Chains must’ve came from Temu or some," one Twitter user jokes. Another user similarly claims he's "got that Shein chain." Other commenters are curious as to why he didn't reach down to retrieve the piece that fell. "He didn't even pick up his pendant ?" someone asks. A different commenter piled on more shade, claiming that Soulja Boy is "known for buying his middle of the mall type jewelry."

Though a majority of commenters have taken the opportunity to diss the performer for the onstage mishap, others are coming to his defense. Many are noting that a fallen pendant here and there is just part of the nature of chain-wearing. "A lot of y'all don't have jewelry & it shows," one fans writes. "Sh*t happens all the time." Someone else simply says, "It be like that. Sometimes the neck piece is too heavy." What do you think of Soulja Boy's recent jewelry mishap? Do you think he ever got his missing pendant back? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Soulja Boy.

