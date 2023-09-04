Soulja Boy Fires Back At Adam22 With Lena The Plug Video Screenshot

Soulja Boy apparently woke up and chose violence. The rapper chose today of all days to respond to a Tweet that Adam22 made all the way back in July. Admittedly, the tweet probably deserves a response. “Hey suck my d*ck @souljaboy,” the controversial YouTuber and Podcast host posted. The tweet followed Soulja himself actually starting the beef off by taking shots at Adam and a number of other media figures earlier that month. Now, the rapper has decided that it’s the right time to clap back and the tweet, and those who know Adam probably won’t be surprised by what he chose to post.

“That’s what ur wife is for. she can suck mines,” Soulja Boy responded in a tweet early Monday morning. Attached to the tweet was a screenshot from Adam’s wife, Lena The Plug’s viral sextape. Unsurprisingly, fans in the comments cracked jokes about the whole situation. “not a month later lol you said ‘ion care how long it take to get a opp back’,” one comment reads. It wasn’t even the only tweet the rapper made on the situation either. He followed it up shortly after with a similarly captioned screenshot from another video. Check out the interaction below.

Soulja Boy Randomly Responds To Adam22 Tweet

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Souija Boy attends his 33rd birthday celebration on July 28, 2023 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

Soulja Boy himself has been navigating some tricky legal matters recently. Last month he explained that his music has repeatedly been removed from streaming services by copyright claims. Apparently many of them originate from producers he’s worked with. Consequently, the whole affair led him to claim that he might be “done” working with producers entirely.

Soulja Boy also owes $1 million in back taxes. In a recent hearing over the matter, a judge told the rapper that he should find a new place to live so he can pay back what he owes. The debt has followed the rapper for quite a while now and doesn’t seem to be done causing him legal drama any time soon. What do you think of Soulja Boy responding to an Adam22, tweet two months late? Let us know in the comment section below.

