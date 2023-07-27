Soulja Boy Must Find New Place To Live According To Judge

Back in April, Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in a lawsuit stemming from the rapper allegedly beating her. Now in an appeal of the case another judge has upheld the ruling. According to AllHipHop the judge was not convinced by the rapper’s case. Earlier he claimed that he has insufficient funds to pay his ex with. The lawsuit stems from a 2019 house party where he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Additionally the resulting trial ruled in her favor and the judge ordered she be paid over $400k.

Soulja Boy’s claim in court that he owes $1 million to the IRS was somewhat undermined by his admission that he pays $25k a month to live in a Los Angeles mansion. The judge found that if the rapper is capable of paying $300k in rent every year then he has enough to cover his lawsuit. Additionally part of the judges ruling included a suggestion to the rapper that he move to somewhere more affordable. “Someone as close to zero (financially) as defendant claims to be might want to scale down the living arrangements. $25,000 is a lot of monthly rent — even in Los Angeles. There is no reason of which the court is aware that he could not relocate to a more ‘modest’ $10,000/month home,” the statement reads.

Judge Says Soulja Boy Should Move

Soulja Boy Claims He Can’t Pay Damages After Losing Lawsuit, But His Ex-GF Calls BS https://t.co/eOxMwjPTw1 — allhiphopcom (@allhiphopcom) July 17, 2023

This ruling comes just a few weeks after other news on the rapper’s financials broke. News leaked that Soulja Boy owed over #1 million in back taxes. Additionally with the retrial now falling out of the rapper’s favor he now has plenty of money issues to face. That could partially explain why he’s already released two new albums in 2023. Swag 5 featured half an hour of new music and dropped back in March. Subsequently, he followed it up in May with Soulja Season. Additionally the album contained features from Tadoe and G$ Lil Ronnie and contained a standout title track that grabbed fans attention.

What do you think of the judges newest ruling on Soulja Boy’s assault lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

