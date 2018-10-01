judge ruling
- MusicSoulja Boy Must Find New Place To Live According To JudgeSoulja Boy's financial woes continue.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Judge Will Grant Mistrial If Jury Remains In DeadlockMelly's lawyer's motion for a mistrial was denied earlier in the month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Update: Undercover Detective Will Remove Ski Mask For Testimony, Judge Rules"Law & Crime" reports that one of the jurors in the trial shared a note with Judge John Murphy III regarding Detective Danny Polo's court-sanctioned mask.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeTory Lanez Attempt To Get Judge Disqualified Is RejectedIt looks like the rapper might b e going away for a long, long time.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureYNW Melly's Death Penalty Potential Made Easier By Florida JudgeThe embattled artist's trial is due to begin later this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDame Dash Ordered To Turn Over Tax ReturnsThe case stems from an earlier lawsuit concerning his role (or lack thereof) in the film "Dear Frank."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYSL Judge Holds Potential Juror In Contempt For Contacting Reporter In Young Thug TrialA prospective juror disobeyed court orders by reaching out to a reporter, and must now attend the first five days of trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Reacts To Judge Who Sentenced Him Getting In Trouble For MisconductAfter throwing shade at his old judge, the Philly rapper is manifesting that energy into community efforts and giving family time to poor inmates.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTasha K To Pay Cardi B $3.8M Bond Over Defamation Case, Judge OrdersThe YouTuber and rapper's legal drama has been unfolding since 2019.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsVanessa Bryant's Lawsuit Against L.A. County Gets An UpdateVanessa Bryant's lawsuit pertains to the crash photos that were leaked back in 2020.By Marc Griffin
- PoliticsNearly All-White Jury Selected In The Trial For Ahmaud Arbery's MurderGlynn County Superior Court judge Timothy R. Walmsley approved a nearly all-white jury selection in the trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery after the defense attorneys removed eight potential Black jurors. By Angela Savage
- MusicWoodstock 50 Moves Forward With Festival But Are Out $17.8M: ReportDespite Dentsu pulling out of the festival, Woodstock 50 can move forward.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty In Officer Assault Case & Earns No Jail TimeHe was placed on a conditional discharge.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine Amidst Jail Threats: "My Son Is A Little Retarded Your Honor"The comedic feud continues.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Threatened With Jail For Dodging Court: Judge Issues Strict WarningThe rapper risks prison if he keeps being flaky.By Zaynab
- MusicBeyonce's Request To Shut Down "Feyonce" Knock-Off Products Denied By U.S. JudgeNo injunction will be imposed.By Zaynab