Judge In PnB Rock's Murder Case Deems Alleged Teen Shooter Not Fit To Stand Trial

Fans are absolutely outraged over this decision.

On July 23, 2024, the murder trial for the late PnB Rock began. The Philadelphia artist was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in South Los Angeles, California on September 12, 2022. The belief is the killer is a 17-year-old male and that he was instructed by his father, Freddie Trone. According to previous news reports, Freddie was also the getaway driver and a fugitive at the time of the crime. Additionally, the alleged teenage murderer was recently done serving jail time. Finally, Shauntel Trone, Freddie's 38-year-old wife, was also an arrested suspect. But it seems her involvement is still up in the air.

The initial statements were given by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, Timothy Richardson, to a jury four women and eight men. Later, Mr. Trone's lawyer, Winston McKesson, said there isn't enough evidence to support his client's involvement in the murder. Now that several hours have gone by, there is another major development in this trial. According to XXL, Rolling Stone discovered that the judge came to the conclusion that the alleged teen gunman is not fit to stand trial.

PnB Rock's Murder Trial Is Not Off To A Great Start

The juvenile court judge cited the reason for this decision stems from the lack of mental capacity to follow a criminal proceeding. Another detail revealed in this court update is that PnB Rock was shot three times. Once in his chest and then twice in his back. This has fans of the artist completely floored and pissed off. "Everybody special ed when they gotta face a judge huh?", one IG user writes. "But he had the mental capacity to watch PnB girlfriend ig story, figure out which waffle house he was dining at, picking up a gun, driving to the location and shooting PnB? Nah, sentence him for life", adds another.