PnB Rock's Mom Calls Out Son's Alleged Killer For His "Ridiculous" Lies

PnB Rock's mother had an passionate reaction to the testimony.

PnB Rock's mother, Deannea Allen, went off on her son's alleged killer, Freddie Trone, while speaking with Rolling Stone outside of the courtroom on Monday. The jury heard the 42-year-old suspect take the stand in the case earlier in the day. While testifying, he maintained his innocence and argued that a “different driver” took his Buick Enclave to the Roscoes House of Chicken and Waffles where Rock was shot and killed by his 17-year-old son.

“His lies are ridiculous. That is ridiculous. The surveillance should speak for itself,” Allen said. “They’re trying to say they had nothing to do with it. It’s unacceptable. My son was a beautiful person. He tried to take care of everyone. Our last conversation was a half-hour when he was on his way to California. He told me about all the good things he was doing. He was just trying to be better, a little more conscious.”

Fans Mourn PnB Rock In Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - A press conference is held near a growing memorial in the parking lot at Roscoes House of Chicken and Waffles where rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while being robbed inside the restaurant. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"I understand you’re trying to put together your story," Trone said during the cross-examination, as caught by Rolling Stone. "I never had nothing to do with it, I wasn’t there, I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing, I didn’t hand nobody no gun." Afterward, both sides presented closing arguments in the case.