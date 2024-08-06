PnB Rock's Mom Calls Out Son's Alleged Killer For His "Ridiculous" Lies

PnB Rock's mother, Deannea Allen, went off on her son's alleged killer, Freddie Trone, while speaking with Rolling Stone outside of the courtroom on Monday. The jury heard the 42-year-old suspect take the stand in the case earlier in the day. While testifying, he maintained his innocence and argued that a “different driver” took his Buick Enclave to the Roscoes House of Chicken and Waffles where Rock was shot and killed by his 17-year-old son.
“His lies are ridiculous. That is ridiculous. The surveillance should speak for itself,” Allen said. “They’re trying to say they had nothing to do with it. It’s unacceptable. My son was a beautiful person. He tried to take care of everyone. Our last conversation was a half-hour when he was on his way to California. He told me about all the good things he was doing. He was just trying to be better, a little more conscious.”
Fans Mourn PnB Rock In Los Angeles
"I understand you’re trying to put together your story," Trone said during the cross-examination, as caught by Rolling Stone. "I never had nothing to do with it, I wasn’t there, I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing, I didn’t hand nobody no gun." Afterward, both sides presented closing arguments in the case.
Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Timothy Richardson told the jury: "Freddie Trone knew the dangers of sending his 17-year-old son in there with a ski mask, semiautomatic weapon and mission. This is the same time that a robbery and a murder is being committed, and you don’t want to tell the jury who [the driver] is? It’s because they don’t exist. It’s another lie." Be on the lookout for further updates on PnB Rock and the murder trial on HotNewHipHop.
