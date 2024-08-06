PnB Rock's Alleged Killer Takes The Stand In The Rapper's Murder Trial

Closing arguments in the case will continue on Tuesday.

Freddie Trone, one of the men accused of murdering PnB Rock, took the stand to testify in the trial regarding the rapper's murder on Monday. In doing so, he denied the prosecution's claim that he drove his 17-year-old son to Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles and gave him a weapon with instructions to rob Rock.

"I understand you’re trying to put together your story," Trone said during cross-examination, as caught by Rolling Stone. "I never had nothing to do with it, I wasn’t there, I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing, I didn’t hand nobody no gun." He also admitted he left Roscoe’s parking lot in his Buick Enclave around 1:14 PM on the day of the shooting, but claimed he didn't return six minutes later after picking up his son. Instead, his legal team says he went to his beauty supply shop to use the bathroom. He left his car keys on a counter nearby, but when he finished up, the keys and his son were missing.

PnB Rock Performs At 92.3 Real Street Festival

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Rapper PnB Rock performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 11, 2019, in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Rock's fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang, previously gave testimony detailing his final moments. Closing arguments in the case have since begun. "Freddie Trone knew the dangers of sending his 17-year-old son in there with a ski mask, semiautomatic weapon and mission," Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Timothy Richardson told the jury. "This is the same time that a robbery and a murder is being committed, and you don’t want to tell the jury who [the driver] is? It’s because they don’t exist. It’s another lie."