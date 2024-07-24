PnB Rock Murder Trial Officially Gets Underway: Details

Hopefully, some sort of justice will be served in a timely manner.

Almost two years ago (September 12), the hip-hop world tragically lost Philadelphia multi-hyphenate, PnB Rock. The then 30-year-old hitmaker was fatally shot at the Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles location in South Los Angeles. He was one of the hottest rapping/singing talents on the market toward the end of the 2010's decade. Over at HNHH we continue to send our thoughts to his loved ones, especially today. The reason for that is because the murder trial for PnB Rock has officially begun, according to XXL. If you remember, three suspects were arrested following the unthinkable crime. Those included the 17-year-old alleged shooter, his father, Freddie Trone, and stepmother Shauntel Trone.

The trial's opening statements were delivered by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney, Timothy Richardson. What we know is that the jury consists of four women and eight men. Perhaps the biggest piece of information from what Richardson said actually happened just days before the murder trial. That is the fact that prosecution was going to show surveillance footage proving Freddie Tone instructed his son to allegedly walk into the restaurant to shoot and rob PnB Rock. Unsurprisingly, Freddie Tone's lawyer, Winston McKesson, is refuting this claim stating that there is a lot of "guesswork" on the part of the State. "My client, Freddie Trone, did not pull the trigger. He was not inside the restaurant at the time. This charge of murder is the most serious charge. We have to have evidence to support it".

PnB Rock's Murder Happened Nearly Two Years Ago

Later, McKesson added, "You will hear no evidence that he planned this with his son. That he instructed his son to do this, or he egged him on. They will have evidence that my client did help his son cover this up. We’re not disputing that. What we’re saying is the gunman acted alone". Mr. Trone pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of robbery, and a count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Additionally, there is defense representing a man named Tremont Jones. Jones is pleading not guilty after receiving charges with two counts of robbery, conspiracy to rob the rapper and illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. Furthermore, prosecutors are claiming that Jones made Mr. Trone and his son aware of PnB Rock's location the night of the tragedy.