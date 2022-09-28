More information emerged in the case of PNB Rock’s murder. As reported earlier today, police made an arrest while a second suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is currently on the run. Police called Trone “armed & dangerous,” urging the public to provide any information on the suspect.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: PnB Rock performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)

Police arrested the 17-year-old son of Trone on Tuesday in Gardena, according to TMZ. LAPD reps said the son was the shooter while the father acted as a the getaway driver.

Sources said that the son and father duo were already in the Roscoe’s parking lot when PNB Rock arrived.

The revelation of the suspects location prior to the shooting eliminates theories of social media’s role in the attack. Police said that his girlfriend shared a photo of their meal with the geolocation 20 minutes before he was shot. Fans suspected she was at fault for his death. The flurry of commentary that followed prompted varying opinions on the safety of rappers in the Instagram era.

Police explained the son ran into the establishment where he robbed PNB Rock of his jewelry before fatally shooting the rapper. From there, he fled the scene, hopping into the vehicle with his father, and burning the car.

Family and friends of the late rapper gathered on September 21st in Philadelphia for a traditional Muslim burial service.

We’ll keep you updated on anymore information regarding the arrest of PNB Rock’s alleged killers.

