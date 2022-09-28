LAPD made an arrest in the case of PNB Rock’s murder, though a second suspect is still at large.

A police bulletin on Tuesday identified Freddie Lee Trone as a suspect in the rapper’s murder, NBC L.A Reports. Though they believe he’s armed and dangerous. However, there are few details surrounding Trone’s involvement available yet. Authorities described the suspect as a member of a Los Angeles street gang.

Police said they arrested another suspect near Gardena on Tuesday morning, though they haven’t released a name yet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 21: PNB Rock attends Sprite ‘Thirst For Yours’ Launch Event at The Terrace at L.A. Live on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sprite)

LAPD haven’t determined the roles of the suspect, since they believe the second person involved served as a getaway driver.

The culprits robbed and killed PNB Rock on Sept. 12th at Roscoe’s in Inglewood. Shortly after the rapper’s death, police said they haven’t ruled out social media’s role in the incident. Police said his girlfriend’s Instagram post revealing their location could’ve led to his death.

Police said the Instagram post shared 20 minutes before the attack may have led the suspects to the restaurant. Authorities suggested there was a good chance that that the Instagram post potentially put a target on PNB Rock’s back.

The LAPD released a photograph of Freddie Lee Trone, and authorities say Trone was involved in rapper PnB Rock’s killing, which occurred during a violent robbery inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12.



Additionally, the police investigation focused on PNB Rock’s beefs. With ties to Philadelphia and Atlanta, police suggested that the rapper’s past feuds may have led to his death.

We’ll continue to keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the arrests in PNB Rock’s murder case.

