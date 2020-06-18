murder suspect
- MusicYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Begs Judge To Allow Him To WorkHernandez Govan wants a more relaxed house arrest so that he can support his family, but isn't worried about endangerment. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTakeoff Murder Suspect IndictedThe formal charge comes almost eight months after Kirsnick Khari Ball lost his life in a Houston shooting.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYoung Dolph Murder Suspect Gets New Lawyer Mid-TrialThe defendant came without legal counsel for a hearing on April 20, and the judge believes some conflict might have occurred. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeYoung Dolph's Murder Suspect Released From Jail, According To OfficialsShundale Barnett bonded out of Tarrant County Jail on Christmas Eve. He's facing charges for being an accessory after the fact in the PRE rapper's death.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTakeoff's Alleged Killer Denied Another Bond ReductionPatrick Clark's bond remains set at $1 million after a second reduction request is denied by the judge.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureTakeoff's Murder Suspect's Bond Set At $2 MillionThe alleged gunman is also at flight risk after attempting to flee the country, so he will have to pay a lot in order to be released before trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- UncategorizedYoung Dolph's Murder Suspect Drops New Song "No Statements" From JailYoung Dolph's artists, Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz, respond to murder suspect's new song. By Aron A.
- CrimePNB Rock Murder Suspect Identified, Police Say He's "Armed & Dangerous": ReportPolice said they made an arrest in PNB Rock's murder case but there's still a second suspect at large. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsWoman With Trouble At Time Of His Death Reveals Alleged Shooter Was Her Ex-BFJamichael Jones was given a preliminary hearing date of June 15th after surrendering himself to authorities.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipMurder Suspect Arrested During SWAT Raid At Island Boys' Florida Rental HomeAndrew James Thomas, who was previously booked on a first-degree murder charge, was arrested at the Island Boys' home.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYoung Dolph's Alleged Killer Filmed Music Video At Home Where Getaway Car Was FoundYoung Dolph's alleged killer helped police find him by sharing a music video at the home where the getaway vehicle was found.By Alex Zidel
- GramPop Smoke Case: Teen Murder Suspect Disrespects Rapper, Calls Out DetectiveIt's reported that an IG account attributed to one of the suspects has been issuing statements about the case.By Erika Marie
- MusicAnother Suspect Charged For The Murder Of Mo3: ReportA second man has been indicted for the brutal murder last November. By Madusa S.
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Pop Smoke's Murder Suspects' Arrest50 Cent speaks out after hearing that Pop Smoke's suspected killers have been arrested.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNa'Kia Crawford Murder Suspects IdentifiedThree people have been identified in the murder of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford.By Alex Zidel