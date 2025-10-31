Foolio Murder Suspect Alleges She Was Manipulated Into Plot By Domestic Abuse

Foolio Murder Suspect Manipulated Domestic Abuse
Alice Andrews claims Isaiah Chance abused her and manipulated her into the murder plot. Chance is also a codefendant in this case.

The Foolio murder trial continues to develop in ugly ways for its five codefendants, of which Alicia Andrews is the only one who isn't facing the death penalty in Florida. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for first-degree murder and conspiracy charges, allegedly serving as a lookout along with her boyfriend – and codefendant – Isaiah Chance.

In a clip from Andrews' ongoing separate trial caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, she alleged that Chance's domestic abuse of her manipulated her into this alleged plot. "He would hit me or fight me or something, it depends if I'm around him at the time," she claimed on the stand. "Yes, [he was a jealous person]. Yeah, [he got angry when he was jealous]. He was manipulating me. I did want to leave, but I didn't want to leave. I mean, you really wouldn't understand unless you're in that situation. It's not that easy to leave. I'm young. [...] I settled."

Alicia Andrews allegedly spoke on Foolio before his murder via a text message exchange with a friend, allegedly saying that he "needed to die."

Foolio Diss Song

Elsewhere in the Foolio trial, fans of his music and that of his Florida hip-hop rival Yungeen Ace witnessed an odd moment in court. They played Ace's "Who I Smoke" diss track in the courtroom. While the circumstances around this are very dark and serious, fans couldn't help but find humor in the prospect. "Ik they was turnt up in the court room," one fan wrote under DJ Akademiks' Instagram coverage of the moment. "Im sorry but this s**t is hilarious," another added. While the lack of the context in the clip makes it seem unclear why the court played the song, prosecutors argue that this is part of a larger gang war, so they want to connect these alleged dots.

Meanwhile, the Foolio trial is impacting other hip-hop lawsuits. The defamation case against Milagro Gramz from Megan Thee Stallion reportedly took a pause because Gramz's lawyer is actually representing Alicia Andrews in her trial. We will see how this court case clears up by the end.

