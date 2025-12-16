50 Cent Calls Jim Jones & Maino "Bums," Maino Claps Back

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to taking shots at his peers on social media, and this week has been no exception. Last night, the mogul hopped on Instagram to diss Jim Jones and Maino, alleging that the two of them are in some serious debt. "These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000 k for the space they are filming their podcast. These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills," he alleged.

It didn't take long for Fif to get a response, as about an hour later, Maino took to Instagram with a post of his own. His post featured a doctored image of 50 Cent with long curly hair.

"Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen," his caption began. "He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N***a To Hell! 🤦🏾‍♂️. F*ck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N***a? Is It The B*tch Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!! @letsrapaboutitpodcast."

Why Are 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beefing?

The drama didn't stop there, however. 50 then posted a clip of Jones calling his new Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a "mockumentary." In his caption, he made his thoughts on the matter crystal clear. "I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him. I don’t care if you let him play with ya butt, then act like you don’t remember," he declared.

At the time of writing, Jones has not publicly responded to Fif's latest jabs.