50 Cent Calls Jim Jones & Maino "Bums," Maino Claps Back

BY Caroline Fisher 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Jim Jones Maino Bums Hip Hop News
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Jim Jones called 50 Cent's Netflix docuseries about Diddy a "mockumentary," prompting a heated response.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to taking shots at his peers on social media, and this week has been no exception. Last night, the mogul hopped on Instagram to diss Jim Jones and Maino, alleging that the two of them are in some serious debt. "These guys are squatters, they owe 250,000 k for the space they are filming their podcast. These bums are trying to win best dressed award and can’t pay their bills," he alleged.

It didn't take long for Fif to get a response, as about an hour later, Maino took to Instagram with a post of his own. His post featured a doctored image of 50 Cent with long curly hair.

"Meet Killer Curly Ladies & Gentlemen," his caption began. "He Helped Me Get My Record Deal Before So Imma Always Be Grateful, So It’s Gone Hurt Me To Drag This N***a To Hell! 🤦🏾‍♂️. F*ck Is The Problem Curtis? What Has Your G Unit G- String In a Bunch N***a? Is It The B*tch Or The Diabetes? But Let’s Rap About It!!! @letsrapaboutitpodcast."

Read More: 50 Cent Wants Eminem To Make New Music For "Street Fighter" Soundtrack

Why Are 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beefing?

The drama didn't stop there, however. 50 then posted a clip of Jones calling his new Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a "mockumentary." In his caption, he made his thoughts on the matter crystal clear. "I understand Diddy was your hero, stay down with him. I don’t care if you let him play with ya butt, then act like you don’t remember," he declared.

At the time of writing, Jones has not publicly responded to Fif's latest jabs.

While Jones' recent remarks about 50 Cent's Diddy docuseries are what sparked this latest back-and-forth, their feud goes back several years. They've trolled each other in various interviews, thrown plenty of shade online, and more.

Read More: 50 Cent Goes After His Son's Mother In Court For Abuse Allegations

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Lil Meech "BMF" Cancellation Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Mocks Lil Meech For Losing “BMF” Job After Show’s Cancellation 8.7K
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets Music 50 Cent Adds Insult To Injury While Sharing Cam'ron's Rant About Jim Jones 2.6K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Claps Back At Jim Jones With Snitching Allegations 6.8K
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Thinks “Ungrateful” Young Buck Should Have Signed To Diddy’s Label 3.1K
Comments 0