50 Cent Thinks “Ungrateful” Young Buck Should Have Signed To Diddy’s Label

50 Cent is not backing down.

50 Cent and Young Buck have been at odds for years now. Back in 2014, they each signed a G-Unit contract, which Fif accuses the Nashville rapper of failing to uphold. This has resulted in a lengthy legal battle, and it appears as though the mogul is still not over it, based on one of his latest social media posts.

Yesterday, he took to Instagram to share a clip from Young Buck's appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast. In the clip, Young Buck explains that 50 Cent helped pay his taxes when he was going through bankruptcy, even though he eventually had to pay all of it back. His comments didn't sit right with 50, who felt as though he came off as ungrateful.

50 Cent Calls Out Young Buck On Instagram

"Some how he still managed to be ungrateful, I helped him with his taxes," he captioned the post. "We didn’t have a problem till he didn’t know how to accept he’s gay. Got caught with a Tranny and got mad at me. Smh 😆boy I didn’t know you mess with boy’s WTF should’ve signed to Bad Boy." His post comes after Young Buck alleged that he never received a $250K advance loan he accuses 50 Cent of promising him. "G-Unit would have this court accept that no bank records, business records, or tax filings exist to substantiate these payments," his legal filing reads.