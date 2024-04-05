50 Cent Continues To Seek Out $250k Debt From Young Buck

Lawyers for the pair have been going back and forth in court.

50 Cent and Young Buck's legal and public battles don't seem to be wrapping up any time soon. The former signed the latter to his G-Unit record label a full 10 years ago. The original contract stipulates Buck would release two albums on the label, but the relationship quickly soured. 50 alleges that Buck released multiple songs without the consent of the label, which would violate his contract. While the breach in contract is a part of 50's legal challenge, it's mostly focusing on a $250k investment the label made into Buck.

The $250k originated as an upfront payment to Buck when he signed his contract back in 2014. The expectation is that the money would be recouped through the releases the rapper contributed to the label, though that obviously never happened. That sparked a legal battle over the money that has been going on for years. In 2020, Buck filed for bankruptcy in an attempt to restructure his debts which included the $250k he owes 50 and G-unit. According to AllHipHop, legal representatives for the two rappers have been going back and forth in court trying to argue whether Buck should be expected to pay the full original amount.

50 Cent Isn't Holding Anything Back With His Young Buck Lawsuit

Recently, most of the news surrounding 50 Cent has related to his relentless trolling campaign aimed at Diddy. He's been posting on Instagram about the controversial rap mogul for months now. It's escalated in recent weeks following the Lil Rod lawsuit and federal government raids of Diddy's properties in Miami and LA.

His trolling has extended to other people in Diddy's orbit to. 50 has posted repeatedly about Stevie J, despite facing threats of violence for doing so. What do you think of 50 Cent and Young Buck escalating their legal battle over a contract that's a full decade old? Who do you think is right in their debate over the $250k? Let us know in the comment section below.

