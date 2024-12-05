50 Cent Tells Cam'ron What Happened With JAY-Z Behind The Scenes Of Super Bowl LVI

50 Cent reflected on JAY-Z allegedly trying to block him from the event.

50 Cent recently reflected on his relationship with JAY-Z and recalled how the Roc Nation mogul allegedly attempted to block him from performing at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. Speaking with Cam'ron for a recent interview, 50 admitted that hip-hop is competitive, but couldn't justify why JAY wouldn't want him at the event.

"Our culture's competitive. It is," he began. "I think when it goes past the music itself to the blocking things in business, then I don't understand that. Right now, he's not even competing for a slot. He don't have a new song out that he wants to be on the top 10 or top 5. And you still competing? That don't make sense. What we competing for?" From there, he recalled his feud with Fat Joe and explained that it got to the point where he couldn't even remember why they were beefing. He added that these things should just dissolve naturally over time.

50 Cent Joins Snoop Dogg & Mary J. Blige For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artists Mary J. Blige (left), 50 Cent (center) and Snoop Dogg during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

When 2Cool2Blog shared the comments on Instagram, fans had mixed responses with many coming to JAY-Z's defense. "N****s can’t take a breath without mentioning Jay-Z. That man takes care of his family and stay out the way. These n****s know saying his name will get clicks…and Cam don’t even need the clicks," one user wrote. Another added: "Why everybody acting clueless to why, If Hov did try to block 50 from performing at the SB? 50 keep his name in his mouth every interview which is why he probably called him ol boy this time. He knows what the comments saying about him always having a negative comment about Hov."

Cam'ron Speaks With 50 Cent