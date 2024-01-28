50 Cent Recalls People Calling Him Fat At The Super Bowl While Flexing Weight Loss

50 Cent did a lot in the last year to level up, and a lot of his recent weight loss posts reflect that journey. Moreover, he recently took to Instagram to flex this one more time, and chose to specifically orient this message towards his haters who clowned him in the past. "I done turned into Mr let’s make a deal on these h*es," the G-Unit mogul expressed in his caption on the social media platform. "the fvck you gonna tell me now? Yall was calling me fat at the super bowl don’t think I forgot that s**t! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

Furthermore, this follows a recent social media post in which he spoke on certain theories around this transformation. "You want to talk about weight loss?" 50 Cent wrote on Instagram about losing 43 pounds. "I was in the gym, I was working the f**k out, man. They're gonna says it's Ozempic. I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You've seen me on tour, I run around. I was 253 pounds, I've came down, I'm 210 right now. Tell me how you feel about it, you tell me how you feel about it later."

50 Cent Recalls His Super Bowl Days

Not only that, but the Queens MC also spoke on how abstinence is keeping him focused in the gym. "I’m focused, man," 50 Cent wrote in a recent IG post. "Practicing abstinence is helping me train harder. I feel great I think more people should try it. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." "My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted," he expressed while revealing his New Year's resolution for 2024. "I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level."

Meanwhile, as the 48-year-old faces legal action for a microphone-throwing incident, perhaps this weight loss journey will fall down his list of priorities temporarily. But the body is the temple of the mind, right? Or something like that? So we can only expect him to stay on his grind... and stay quippy and sassy on the Internet, as usual. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on 50 Cent.

