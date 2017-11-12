fat
- Music50 Cent Recalls People Calling Him Fat At The Super Bowl While Flexing Weight LossWhether it's accusations of taking slimming drugs or clowning his look at the Super Bowl halftime show, Fif is clapping back at all the smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicParlae Slams Fat Joe After He Accuses Dem Franchise Boyz Of Biting His Sound"If you feel like that, get your motherf***ing sue on, n***a!" the group member fired off at the Terror Squad mogul.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearFat Joe Gets Custom Rolls-Royce, Paid $750K For Demanding RequestsThe Terror Squad head honcho is a very particular car enthusiast, and his strict instructions led to a beautiful vehicle. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Trends On Twitter After Viral Tweet Calling Him FatA lot of fans were confused, amused, or looking for a bruise on Twitter after a viral tweet made the rounds.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Shows His Body Transformation Over The Years In IG PostA look back on 2014 Chris. By Noah C
- EntertainmentJames Corden Savagely Claps Back At Bill Maher For Fat ShamingCorden VS MaherBy Karlton Jahmal
- SportsCharles Barkley Questions Whether Zion Williamson Is Fat: WatchBarkley knows what it's like to be entering the league overweight.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCupcakKe Has Words For Khloe Kardashian After Calling Jordyn Woods "Fat"CupcakKe claps back.By Chantilly Post
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Trolls Fans On Twitter After Being Called FatElliott's weight has been a hot topic of conversation as of late.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFuture Accused Of Rejecting Woman From Entering Club: "No Fatties"A plus-size model is saying that Future wouldn't let her inside the club he was in.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNia Riley Claps Back At Body-Shamers & Explains "Marriage Bootcamp" TearsThe reality television star came through with a clap back.By Zaynab
- MusicTamar Braxton's New BF Praised As Sexy "Jesus," Ex Vincent Herbert As "Fat""Hallelujah!" By Zaynab
- MusicSZA Opens Up About Her Body Transformation: 190 Lbs & Over-Sized T-ShirtsThe artist reveals the reasons behind the changes.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Shares "FAT" Picture: "Back When U Guys Made Fun Of Me"He's come a long way.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Roasts Young Chop: “Stupid Ass N*gga Went To College To Make Beats”After making fun of Chief Keef, Tekashi 6ix9ine goes at his producer Young Chop. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian’s Body Defended By Khloe Kardashian’s TrainerSome were worried about Kim's weight loss.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West Reveals He Became Addicted To Opioids After Having LiposuctionKanye West delivers an impassioned speech where he reveals an opioid addiction.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Hart Teases Meek Mill After Prison Release: "Meek Got Fat As Sh-t"Kevin Hart & Meek Mill enjoyed the Sixers game from courtside.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Called Kim Jong Un "Short & Fat" During Twitter RantDonald Trump is at it again on social media. By Matt F