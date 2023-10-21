Fat Joe Gets Custom Rolls-Royce, Paid $750K For Demanding Requests

Fat Joe's success as a rapper and businessman puts him in a unique position when compared to other hip-hop titans. As a veteran of the game, he is exactly the kind of person with the knowledge, funds, and self-awareness to consistently give back to his community. For example, the New York MC recently made a massive donation to schools in the Bronx for their back-to-school season. Through this and other endeavors, he's making sure to share his wealth and continue his status as a rap ambassador or cultural host, in a way. That being said, don't think for a second that the Terror Squad boss doesn't spend that hard-earned cash on treats for himself, too.

Moreover, he purchased a $750K custom Rolls-Royce four months ago that will be in his hands this weekend. It comes from Will Castro from Unique Whips on Speedvision, and Fat Joe's new whip took over a month to complete. After he saw a model car's wide body in Dubai and wanted a similar one, he FaceTimed Will- from what Castro told TMZ Hip Hop- and asked him for a new build. This is the third Rolls-Royce that Unique Whips' team crafted meticulously for the 53-year-old.

Fat Joe At The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Fat Joe speaks onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Will reportedly remarked to TMZ Hip Hop that this Rolls-Royce job for Fat Joe was a difficult one that he and his team faced. Apparently, he's very particular about his instructions, wants, needs, and about the high standard of quality and demand he holds everything to. For example, all the kits for the car were made to order and delivered from Europe to meet the very best that Joe asked for. He spent $100K on its body, whereas Unique Whips installed 24-inch wheels and tires as a plus.

Not only that, but Will Castro will self-deliver the vehicle to the South Bronx native. He also contributed to the carbon work, bodywork, and paint job for this car. After Joe gifted Bill Clinton a pair of his new Air Force 1s, it seems he got a gift of his own. For more news and the latest updates on Fat Joe, check back in with HNHH and check out images of the Rolls-Royce in the "via" link below.

