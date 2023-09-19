Fat Joe Hooks Up Bill Clinton With His Terror Squad Nike Air Force 1 Low

Fat Joe is easily one of the biggest legends in New York hip-hop. He is responsible for some incredible records and he also helped a lot of rappers out. Overall, the artist mainly focuses on his hobbies and his passions. Sports and sneakers seem to be at the top of those lists. Of course, he has his own chain of sneaker stores, and he is always rooting for the New York Knicks. Moreover, he has a new Nike collaboration. Of course, we are talking about the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

This is a shoe that a lot of fans have been looking to get their hands on. After all, it is a shoe that is basic in its color scheme. You can never go wrong with a black and white sneaker. Furthermore, the Terror Squad graphics that are on the shoe certainly help to create a nostalgic feel for this model. It's a shoe that has a lot of history behind it, and Fat Joe is certainly excited about his latest creation. So much so that he recently gave a pair to a former President.

Fat Joe x Bill Clinton

As you can see in the video above, Fat Joe met President Bill Clinton at an event. He subsequently decided to give the former commander-in-chief a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows. Overall, Clinton seemed to be a bit taken aback by the gift, although he was definitely appreciative. Moreover, Joe got to explain the significance of the kicks and how the President is an honorary member of the Terror Squad. It was a cool moment that Fat Joe will remember for the rest of his life.

It is not every day you get to meet someone who wields such power. Consequently, it's good to see that Joe made the most of his opportunity. Let us know what you think of the legendary rapper and his new kicks, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

