Nas Hosts Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick, Fat Joe & More At 50th Birthday Bash

Happy birthday to Nas, whose star-studded 50th birthday bash's guest list speaks to his legendary career outreach. Many hip-hop icons reunited to celebrate the Queens icon, and new footage from the event shows some of them off. Among many others, Esco hosted Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick, Diddy, N.O.R.E., and mainstays like his close collaborator Hit-Boy. Of course, the duo wasn't just celebrating Nasir Jones' special day, but also the release of their sixth and final collaborative project, Magic 3. With all this in mind, it was a ceremonious occasion no matter who you were or what your relationship to the game is.

In fact, celebrations like these are a heartening display of the unity that the older guard of rap displays these days. For example, Nas kicked it with Diddy, who also released an album of his own this week that's directly competing with Magic 3. In addition, many of these figures were involved, whether directly or otherwise, in feuds and scuffles throughout their careers. It's amazing to see them come together after all these years, with pioneers like Slick Rick and the legends that emerged after the "Represent" MC.

Read More: Cam’ron Thanks Nas For Including Him In Rap 50 Despite Past Beefs

Nas' Stacked 50th Birthday Celebration

When it comes to those, there's no one that people point to more as the lyricist of note today (and yesterday and tomorrow, at this point) than Kendrick Lamar. He popped by to say hello to Nas and celebrate with him and Hit-Boy, who he worked with in the past. Considering that, this was a slightly New York region-based but still comprehensive view of hip-hop today, bringing in the past with the torchbearers of the moment. We're sure that one day, Nasty Nas will come out for Kendrick's 50th, which will have its own leading star of its contemporary age.

Meanwhile, all these celebrations become all the more meaningful within the context of hip-hop's 50th anniversary. It almost pans out too perfectly: the rawest and most crucial MC blueprint in many's eyes is just as old and experienced as the genre itself. Much like rap, he continues to shine and push himself forward with grace, skill, and heart. For more news and the latest updates on Nas, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Nas’ And Lil Wayne’s Bars Will “Never Die” Out