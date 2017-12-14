50th
- Music VideosNas Uses "Fever" Music Video To Commemorate His 50th Birthday PartyThe extravagant and celebratory visual features cameos from Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Raekwon, DJ Premier, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNas Hosts Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Slick Rick, Fat Joe & More At 50th Birthday BashThe Queens legend had a lot to celebrate, including the 50th anniversary of his own life and hip-hop's, plus his final Hit-Boy album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKendrick Lamar Joins Nas At His 50th Birthday Party, They & Hit-Boy Share A MomentFrom one hip-hop legend to another, it's only fitting that today's GOAT celebrates his predecessor's 50th alongside their genre's 50th, too.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNas & Hennessy Team Up Through Limited Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary CollabThe rap legend has been a partner of the liquor brand for over a decade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPharrell Celebrates 50th Birthday In JapanPusha T and many other friends joined him for the festivities as the music mogul continues his upward trajectory in the industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDiddy Celebrates 50th Birthday With Jay Z, Kanye West, Beyonce, Kim K, & MoreDr. Dre, Cardi B, Tyga, and the list goes on...By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJennifer Lopez Didn't Drive A Car For 20 Years Before Porsche Birthday GiftThe dry driving spell has been broken. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBirdman To Get His Facial Tattoos Removed: "That Stereotypes You"Birdman's looking to take back some of his ink. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJennifer Lopez Announces "It’s My Party" Tour For 50th BirthdayJLo's hitting the road this summer. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. Shares Special Shout Out To "Big Bro" Will Smith On 50th Birthday"Thanx for standing up for me..."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWill Smith To Willingly Jump Out Of A Helicopter For His 50th BirthdayWill Smith is preparing to jump out of a helicopter as we type this. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJada Pinkett Smith Pens Loving Message For Will Smith's 50th Birthday"You make 50 look good!!!"By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentWill Smith Offering Fans A Chance To Party With Him On 50th BirthdayAnnnnd watch him bungee-jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Earns New Billboard Milestone With N.E.R.D Single "Lemon"Riri adds another win to her list. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx Rings In 50th Birthday With Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris & MoreJamie Foxx celebrated his birthday the same way any 25-year-old would. By Chantilly Post