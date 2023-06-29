As one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a microphone, it’s no surprise that Nas is showing out for the genre’s 50th anniversary. However, those tributes might come in unexpected ways that display the MC’s business acumen. Moreover, he and Hennessy are teaming up for a limited edition bottle with a “never-before-seen” “HenNASsy” logo for the occasion. Of course, for those familiar with the New York legend’s business moves and partnerships, this shouldn’t be news to you. After all, the two have been partners for over a decade, with him becoming a brand ambassador back in 2020.

In addition to the liquor itself, the company also produced a film to accompany the release narrated by Nas, set to be shown on July 20, the bottle’s release date. The 49-year-old also collaborated with Bronx photographer Renell Medrano for his contributions, further honoring the city that birthed rap music. In previews of the film, the rapper not only showcases the new bottle with detail, but also talks about why he loves the art form of hip-hop so much. According to the press release, this collaboration will “showcase the breadth and depth of hip-hop culture.”

Nas’ Limited Edition Hennessy Collab For Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

What’s more is that this isn’t the only move that Hennessy made to celebrate rap’s 50 years in music. Furthermore, they will also launch “Hennessy AI.bum covers,” which uses artificial intelligence that converts selfies to unique album covers inspired by the genre’s eras. It’s part of the iconic cognac brand’s Rep Yours campaign, aiming to inspire “fans to show what hip-hop means to them through an immersive digital expression.” Even though AI is quite the controversial topic these days, this seems like a more wholesome use of the technology, and Nas’ cosign makes it all the more meaningful, especially as new music is on the horizon.

Another Look At The Bottle

“It means a lot to me to celebrate this legendary moment in hip-hop history with Hennessy, a brand that has supported me for over 10 years,” the rapper stated. “Hennessy is part of our culture and continues to inspire generations of hip-hop fans, so I’m really proud to share our new Limited Edition bottle with the world.” Meanwhile, he also called the genre “the vibration of the people” in another Instagram post about the collab. For more news and the latest updates on Nas, keep checking in with HNHH.

