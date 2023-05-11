hip hop
- MusicHip-Hop Turns 50 Today: Looking Back At DJ Kool Herc's Legendary PartyHappy birthday to a genre that has given us all so much, to an art form that resonates as personally as it does universally.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Named Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie Of The YearThe 23-year-old Bronx rapper has been honored by Billboard.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole Reveals The Artists Who Made Him The Rapper He Is TodayThe ever-humble Cole wasn't afraid to share which stars molded his early career.By Ben Mock
- SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low “Bronx Origins” Gets A Release DateCelebrate 50 years of hip hop with this sneaker.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicHip-Hop Honors Sinead O'Connor: Ice-T, Questlove, Bun B & Chuck D Mourn LossThe Irish musical icon's impact transcended not just genres, but the medium as a whole.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDr. Dre Isn't A Fan Of Most Modern Hip Hop MusicDr. Dre recently shared his thoughts on current hip hop.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesDDG Addresses Fame, Relationships & More On New Album "Maybe It's Me..."The Michigan rapper got some flack online for his thoughts on his relationship with Halle Bailey on this album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicScorpio Hypes Up Ice Spice And Scar LipScorpio is respecting the new generation of hip-hop.By Ben Mock
- MusicBig Daddy Kane's Debut "Long Live The Kane" Turns 35A lyrical champion of wordplay and the not-so-humble brags.By Demi Phillips
- MusicThe History Of Russell Simmons & Def Jam: How He & Rick Rubin Established Hip-Hop's First Powerhouse LabelA prolific rise, to a highly controversial exit. By Demi Phillips
- MusicDJ Envy Disagrees With Bow Wow's Take That Hip-Hop Is "Trash"Has the quality of rap music gone down over the past few years?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNas & Hennessy Team Up Through Limited Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary CollabThe rap legend has been a partner of the liquor brand for over a decade.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBone Thugs-N-Harmony To Receive Their Own Street In ClevelandBone Thugs-n-Harmony Way has a nice ring to it.By Jake Lyda
- RandomBillie Eilish Claims Rihanna Is The "Hottest Person To Ever Exist"Billie is giving out all the compliments.By Jake Lyda
- MusicDr. Dre To Receive First ASCAP Hip Hip Icon AwardHe'll receive the award tomorrow.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicXXL Unveils 2023 Freshman Class Featuring GloRilla, Finesse2tymes, And MoreXXL has revealed this year's Freshman class.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Owes $3M To The IRS Due To Back TaxesNe-Yo is NOT having the time of his life when it comes to his wallet.By Jake Lyda
- Music2023 BET Awards: Best Collaboration NomineesThe BET Awards 2023 Best Collab Nominees are listed and discussed as annual awards show will be airing soon. By Paul Barnes
- Music2023 BET Awards: Best Male Hip Hop Artist NomineesThe nominees for the BET Awards 2023 Best Male Hip Hop Artist are listed and discussed with summaries of their past year in this list.By Paul Barnes
- MusicLil Durk Gives Women In Hip Hop A ShoutoutLil Durk saluted women in the game on his Instagram Story yesterday.By Caroline Fisher
- Music11 Of Beyonce’s Best Hip Hop CollabsBeyoncé has been infusing Hip Hop into her music since her Destiny’s Child days.By Demi Phillips
- MusicSpotify's RapCaviar Releases List Of The 50 Best Hip-Hop BeatsDr. Dre, Clipse, Mobb Deep, Chief Keef, Kanye West, Biggie, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Future, and many more appear in the rankings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJermaine Dupri Calls Out Hip-Hop Media Over Lack Of Coverage Of His 14-Year-Old Artist Young DylanJermaine Dupri has a question for Hip-Hop Blogs By Madison Murray