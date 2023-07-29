Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronx Origins” Gets A Release Date

The Nike Air Force 1 Low stands as one of the greatest sneakers ever created. While it may not be everyone’s favorite, it demands respect for its iconic status in the sneaker world. With classic all-white and all-black versions, these shoes remain beloved throughout time. Nike’s ongoing innovation keeps producing amazing colorways, further adding to their appeal and earning admiration from sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Force 1 Low just isn’t slowing down. Nike recognizes that the sneaker is huge and is able to create a ton of popularity.

In 2023, we’ve witnessed a range of cool colorways for the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Last year marked the shoe’s 40th anniversary, resulting in numerous impressive releases. Now, we’re treated to an update of the “Bronx Origins” edition from last year, honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. This significant milestone for the genre perfectly aligns with the AF1’s longstanding presence, as hip-hop has consistently shown love to this iconic sneaker. This sneaker isn’t just dressed in a clean colorway, it also features rich elements of hip-hop history.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Green Snake” Officially Revealed

“Bronx Origins” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

Here are the official images, showing the black leather covering the upper, along with attractive patterns on the side panels. The Nike swoosh features green and orange gradients, adding a vibrant touch. The laces are styled like a vinyl record, adding a unique flair. Completing the look, the midsole is white, and the outsole is adorned with a cool grey ice finish.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the release date for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronx Origins” is August 11th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Metallic Silver” Officially Unveiled

[Via]