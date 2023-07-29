Nike Air Force 1 Low x Travis Scott “Utopia” Just Dropped

Last night Travis Scott released his long-awaited new album Utopia. The initial fan rush was mostly spent discovering all the features on the album, which have now been identified. Among the list are some major names and frequent collaborators of Scott. Drake, Future, Playboi Carti, SZA, Yung Lean, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, and MANY more appear throughout the album. Now, Travis has just released a sneaker with Utopia branding and it’s definitely clean.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a beloved sneaker model, so it’s perfect that this is the silhouette Travis went with. It’s simple and clean, much like his personal style. Its simple and versatile design, featuring a low-cut silhouette and signature Air cushioning in the sole, makes it a favorite choice for both style and comfort. With numerous colorways and collaborations over the years, the Air Force 1 Low remains a symbol of sneaker culture and a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

"Utopia" Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers have a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White “AIR” branding can be found on the midsole, near the heel. The upper is constructed of all-white leather with some perforations to allow for breathability. The rest of the sneaker, as you can see from the photos, is white. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Travis Scott sneaker without some branding. “Utopia” and the Cactus Jack logo can be found near the heel, under the Swoosh, in black. Overall, these sneakers are clean and the branding is subtle enough to not dominate the sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low x Travis Scott “Utopia” is currently available right now on shop.travisscott.com which is Scott’s personal website. Also, the sneakers have a retail price of $150. It’s important to note that there are not as many available pairs as a general release, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your size. Let us know what you think of these sneakers, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

