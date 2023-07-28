Nike Ja 1 “Laser Orange” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Ja 1 is a stylish basketball shoe designed for optimal performance on the court. Its sleek appearance and practical features make it a popular choice among athletes. The shoe’s construction includes durable materials that provide support and stability during intense gameplay. A comfortable fit is ensured by the well-designed shape and cushioning. The outsole offers excellent traction, enhancing agility and quick movements on the hardwood.

Nike’s iconic logo adds a touch of recognition and authenticity to the overall design. With its simple yet effective design, the Nike Ja 1 caters to players of all levels, from amateurs to professionals. Whether you’re driving to the hoop or making a defensive play, the Nike Ja 1 is a reliable companion that helps you perform at your best. With its versatile color options, the Nike Ja 1 allows players to express their individual styles both on and off the court.

“Laser Orange” Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a marbled gray rubber sole and a lighter gray midsole. The upper features breathable mesh which allows basketball players to stay as comfortable as possible. The entire upper is dressed in “Laser Orange” and the Nike Swoosh is a dark gray. The Ja Morant logo is featured on the tongue and more branding, including Morant’s 12, is found on the heel. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in a clean colorway that is built for high-performance basketball. Despite Ja Morant’s struggles off the court, there’s no doubt his sneakers are popular. Also, Morant is an incredibly explosive player and his shoes allow him to play the way he does.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 1 “Laser Orange” is going to drop on August 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

