Nike Ja 1 “Day One” Just Released

The Nike Ja 1 PE is a stylish basketball shoe designed for optimal performance on the court. Its sleek appearance and practical features make it a popular choice among athletes. The shoe's construction includes durable materials that provide support and stability during intense gameplay. A comfortable fit is ensured by the well-designed shape and cushioning. The outsole offers excellent traction, enhancing agility and quick movements on the hardwood.

Nike's iconic logo adds a touch of recognition and authenticity to the overall design. With its simple yet effective design, the Nike Ja 1 caters to players of all levels, from amateurs to professionals. Whether you're driving to the hoop or making a defensive play, the Nike Ja 1 PE is a reliable companion that helps you perform at your best. With its versatile color options, the Nike Ja 1 allows players to express their individual styles both on and off the court.

Read More: Adidas Ultra 4D x Marvel “Spider-Man 2”

"Day One" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a matching midsole. The upper features breathable pink mesh which allows basketball players to stay as comfortable as possible. A dark grey Nike Swoosh is found on the sides. The Ja Morant logo is featured on the tongue and more branding, including Morant's 12, is found on the heel. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in a clean colorway that is built for high-performance basketball. Despite Ja Morant's struggles off the court, there's no doubt his sneakers are popular. Also, Morant is an incredibly explosive player and his shoes allow him to play the way he does.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Ja 1 "Day One" was released on October 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $120 when they were released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere “White/Black” Official Photos

[Via]