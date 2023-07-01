Nike Ja 1 “EYBL” Officially Revealed

Ja Morant and Nike really knocked it out of the park when they came out with the Nike Ja 1. Overall, this has proven to be one of the best signature sneakers of the entire year. There have been quite a few amazing new signatures in 2023, however, the Ja 1 seems to stand above the rest. Much of the reason for this would be the colorways. So many great offerings have been released already. Ja is showing off his personality with these kicks, and the fans are resonating with the storytelling.

The NBA season will be starting in a few months from now, and we imagine a new Ja Morant silhouette will be released. In the meantime, however, Nike is dropping new colorways of the Nike Ja 1. We have been reporting on some of these new colorways and as it turns out, they just keep coming. Below, you can find the latest Ja 1, which is a colorway that represents the Elite Youth Basketball League. A lot of Nike athletes get these color schemes, and now, Ja joins that elite (no pun intended) group.

Read More: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Set For 2024

“EYBL” Nike Ja 1

Firstly, this sneaker has some salmon pink details all throughout the upper. This is found in a nice mesh and leather fashion. From there, we get a purple Nike swoosh and a midsole that is half blue and half black. The black half has some speckles throughout, which adds a unique pop of color to the mix. Lastly, we get Ja’s logo in blue on the right tongue and in purple on the left tongue. This all comes together nicely to create a one-of-a-kind shoe.

More Photos

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, it is actually unknown right now when these will be released. However, they are expected to drop closer to the Fall for a price of $120 USD. Hopefully, we get a plethora of other great Nike Ja 1 colorways, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Guava Ice” Coming Soon

[Via]