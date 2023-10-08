The Adidas Ultra 4D is a cutting-edge sneaker that combines style and performance seamlessly. Its futuristic design and innovative technology are well-known. An exciting development is the upcoming collaboration with Marvel on a "Spider-Man 2" colorway. This partnership promises to bring the iconic superhero's essence to your feet. The "Spider-Man 2" Ultra 4D is set to feature web-inspired patterns and bold red and blue accents, effectively capturing the essence of the friendly neighborhood hero. The Ultra 4D delivers top-notch performance, going beyond its eye-catching design.

Adidas' commitment to innovation ensures that these sneakers provide exceptional comfort and support. Sneakerheads and Marvel fans alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Spider-Man 2" Ultra 4D. It's a fusion of style and functionality, promising a dynamic addition to your sneaker collection. Stay tuned for its launch and step into the world of Marvel with this exciting collaboration, where the Ultra 4D meets the amazing Spider-Man for a truly remarkable sneaker release.

Marvel x Adidas Ultra 4D "Spider-Man 2"

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and black midsole, constructed from Adidas 4D technology. A red mesh-like material constructs the uppers, with blue overlays near the toebox and the 4 Stripes logo in white. Also, red laces lock your feet in, and a white Spider-Man logo is found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers channel the Spider-Man spirit. This pair also engineers performance and maximum comfort while incorporating branding elements of the iconic superhero. Look for this release to drop on October 20th.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Ultra 4D x Marvel “Spider-Man 2” will be released on October 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

