Air Jordan 38 “Chinese New Year” First Look

The Air Jordan 38 is the latest addition to the iconic Air Jordan line. It continues the legacy of stylish and high-performance sneakers that the brand is known for. This sneaker is packed with innovative features. It boasts advanced cushioning technology, providing exceptional comfort and support for wearers on and off the court. The design of the Air Jordan 38 is sleek and modern, with a focus on both style and functionality. It's a versatile choice for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts. Expect the pair to release in a "Chinese New Year" colorway, honoring the Year Of The Dragon.

The Air Jordan 38 has garnered significant attention in the sneaker community, thanks to its combination of classic Jordan aesthetics and cutting-edge performance elements. Sneakerheads and athletes alike are eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Jordan 38, anticipating it to be a game-changer in the world of sneakers. The Air Jordan line, with its rich heritage and commitment to excellence, continues to establish the standard for basketball footwear, and the Air Jordan 38 is ready to uphold that tradition. Overall, stay tuned for its official release and experience the next evolution in Jordan sneakers.

"Chinese New Year" Air Jordan 38

This new colorway of the Air Jordan 38 is definitely going to be a big one. The sneaker sports a clean, maroon design, with pops of light green throughout. Also, the sole is an icy blue that shows a sail base of the sneaker. There is a mesh siding that reveals more of the white interior. Further, the sneakers feature light green accents on the tongue, heels, and insoles. The sneaker is unquestionably designed to withstand the demands of the basketball court. Moreover, you can spot Jordan Jumpman logos on the tongues, featuring maroon on a light green background.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “Chinese New Year” will be released on January 24th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

