Air Jordan 38 “Light Marine” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 38, a highly anticipated addition to the iconic Air Jordan lineup, is making waves with its upcoming "Light Marine" colorway. In this release, the "Light Marine" edition showcases a fresh and vibrant color palette, blending light blue and white hues to create a crisp and eye-catching look. The shoe's design combines elements of modern aesthetics and performance, reflecting Jordan Brand's commitment to innovation. The Air Jordan 38 is engineered for both style and on-court excellence, featuring responsive cushioning and a sleek silhouette. It continues the legacy of the Air Jordan line, offering a harmonious fusion of heritage and technology.

The "Light Marine" colorway pays tribute to the shoe's heritage while infusing a contemporary twist. It's a bold statement piece for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike, showcasing Jordan Brand's dedication to pushing boundaries. With its striking color scheme and performance-driven design, the Air Jordan 38 "Light Marine" is set to captivate the sneaker world. Whether you're a die-hard Jordan fan or a hoops enthusiast, this release promises both style and substance, maintaining the brand's legacy of excellence in the world of footwear.

"Light Marine" Air Jordan 38

Image via Nike

The sneaker sports a clean, light marine design, with pops of light green and red throughout. Also, the sole is an icy blue that shows a light green base of the sneaker. There is a mesh siding that reveals more of the light blue interior. Further, the sneakers feature light red accents on the tongue, heels, and soles. The sneaker is unquestionably designed to withstand the demands of the basketball court. Moreover, you can spot Jordan Jumpman logos on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “Light Marine” will be released on October 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

