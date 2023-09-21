Air Jordan 38 “Guo Ailun” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 38, the latest addition to the iconic Air Jordan line, introduces exciting innovations that sneakerheads and athletes alike are buzzing about. One standout feature of the Air Jordan 38 is its new collaboration with Chinese basketball sensation Guo Ailin. Guo Ailin's pair showcases a vibrant color palette that reflects his dynamic playing style. The sneakers are designed for peak performance, focusing on agility and comfort. The active cushioning system provides responsive support, ensuring that every step feels light and effortless.

The Air Jordan 38's upper boasts a sleek, modern look with breathable materials that keep your feet cool during intense games. The unique lacing system secures the fit, preventing any slips and slides on the court. With its sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and the addition of the Guo Ailin pair, the Air Jordan 38 is poised to become a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike. It's a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of sports footwear.

"Guo Ailun" Air Jordan 38

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a translucent icy blue sole with a similarly-colored midsole that also features a peach baseplate. A white mesh constructs the uppers, with hints of blue shining through. Also, white laces and a white tongue complete the design. The left sneaker features a Jumpman, while the right features Guo's logo. Overall, this pair clearly prioritizes court performance and boasts a clean colorway. Keep an eye out for when this pair hits the markets, as it's going to be sometime this year.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 38 “Guo Ailun” is going to drop at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

