Air Jordan 6 Low Golf x Eastside Golf Release Details

The Air Jordan 6 Low Golf seamlessly blends iconic style with exceptional performance on the fairway. This golf variant of the classic Jordan silhouette ensures golfers can tackle the course with the same flair as they do on the basketball court. A waterproof upper complements its active-inspired design, keeping feet dry in unpredictable weather conditions. The outsole features an integrated traction pattern for superb grip during swings and putts, ensuring stability throughout the game. Excitingly, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf will release a special collaboration with Eastside Golf.

This unique edition combines an off-white base with vibrant green and gold accents, embodying the style and aesthetics of Eastside Golf, known for its fresh take on golf culture. The infusion of these colors creates a striking, eye-catching look that's bound to turn heads on the greens. For sneaker enthusiasts and golfers alike, the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf and its upcoming Eastside Golf collaboration promise both style and functionality, allowing wearers to elevate their game in true Jordan fashion. This sneaker is releasing very soon, so keep reading until the end.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 6 Low Golf

The sneakers feature a forest green rubber sole with spikes for maximum traction on the course. The midsole consists of off-white, green, and black with black speckles on the green. Also, black leather constructs the base of the uppers, with off-white leather overlays. White laces and a gold lace dubrae complete the design. The tongue bears a golfer logo, while the heels display both a gold Jumpman emblem and a gold accent on the heel tab.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf x Eastside Golf is going to drop on September 22nd. Also, the retail price will be $240 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

