Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Eastside Golf “1961” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 High Golf, a fusion of golfing performance and contemporary style, has emerged as a standout choice for golfers and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The Air Jordan 1 High, famous for its iconic basketball design, has smoothly made its way to the golf course, adding a fresh style to golfers' looks. It's generating buzz with an upcoming collaboration with Eastside Golf, known for its innovative golf fashion. This partnership will blend the classic silhouette of the 1 with Eastside Golf's unique style, redefining traditional golf footwear.

Golfers and collectors eagerly anticipate this upcoming release, which is set to not only elevate on-course performance but also make a bold statement in the world of golf fashion. Also, the fusion of Air Jordan's legacy and Eastside Golf's innovation is set to redefine golf footwear. Golfers can anticipate a fresh and dynamic choice in footwear. In a world where golf attire is undergoing a transformation, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Eastside Golf collaboration represents a thrilling step forward, adding a touch of urban fashion to the golfing green..Read More: Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Fossil Stone” Official Photos

"1961" Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 High Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole with traction for the course and a clean sail midsole. And, a forest green leather constructs the uppers, with black leather overlays. The shoes feature a prominent green Nike Swoosh with plastered Eastside Golf logos. Also, they also showcase a gold Jordan Wings logo on the sides, while the tongues display both a golf logo and the Jumpman emblem.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High Golf x Eastside Golf “1961” is going to drop on September 22nd. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rubik’s Cube” Releasing Very Soon

[Via]