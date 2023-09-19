Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Fossil Stone” Official Photos

A new Nike Zoom Freak 5 is here.

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 is a basketball shoe that epitomizes Giannis Antetokounmpo's dynamic playing style. Crafted in collaboration with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, this shoe melds comfort, support, and performance seamlessly. With its innovative design, the Zoom Freak 5 incorporates responsive Zoom Air cushioning technology for a blend of comfort and responsiveness. This cushioning system allows athletes to execute explosive moves and quick cuts with unmatched ease. The multidirectional traction pattern enhances stability and control, providing an exceptional grip on the court. One eagerly awaited release for the Zoom Freak 5 is the "Fossil Stone" colorway.

Featuring shades of light pink and light yellow, this unique and stylish palette symbolizes Giannis's connection to his Greek heritage while making a bold fashion statement. The subtle yet vibrant colors are poised to captivate both fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. In summary, the Nike Zoom Freak 5 is a high-performance basketball shoe that mirrors Giannis Antetokounmpo's skills and charisma. With its upcoming "Fossil Stone" colorway, characterized by light pink and light yellow hues, it continues to push the boundaries of both performance and style, cementing its status as a must-have for athletes and fashion-forward individuals.

"Fossil Stone" Nike Zoom Freak 5

The sneakers feature a black and purple marbled rubber sole with a light green midsole. A light pink meh constructs the uppers, with a geometrical pattern throughout and prominent leather overlays. A large Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, half in light pink and half in dark pink. Peach-colored laces and the Giannis logos complete the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom Freak 5 “Fossil Stone” is going to be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

