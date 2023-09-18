Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rubik’s Cube” Releasing Very Soon

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, known as the "AF1," is a true icon in the world of sneakers. Introduced in 1982, this classic silhouette has maintained its popularity for decades, thanks to its timeless design and versatility. The Air Force 1 Low is characterized by its clean and simple lines, making it a canvas for endless variations and colorways. Its all-white version, in particular, is celebrated for its pure, minimalist aesthetic. The shoe features a robust leather upper, providing both durability and style. The chunky sole with Nike's Air cushioning technology ensures comfort with every step.

One of the exciting upcoming releases for the Air Force 1 Low is the "Rubik's Cube" colorway. Inspired by the iconic puzzle, this version promises a playful and colorful twist to the classic silhouette. While specific details about this release may vary, it's likely to feature a mix of vibrant and contrasting colors, paying homage to the Rubik's Cube's intriguing design. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is more than just a sneaker; it's a cultural phenomenon that continues to evolve and adapt to modern fashion trends while staying true to its roots. Whether you're a sneaker connoisseur or someone looking for a reliable and stylish footwear choice, the AF1 is a timeless classic worth considering.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Hyper Royal” Official Release Date

"Rubik's Cube" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather base constructs the uppers, with red, blue, green, and yellow leather overlays. A white Nike Swoosh features red stitching and white laces complete the design. Red Nike Air branding is found on the tongue, and white Nike stitching is on the green heel tab.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rubik’s Cube” is going to drop on October 1st. Also, the retail price will be $130 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Hangul Day” Officially Unveiled

[Via]