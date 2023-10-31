Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Varsity Red” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low, a sneaker with a growing following, is generating buzz with its upcoming "Varsity Red" colorway. This model, known for its fusion of style and performance, offers a fresh perspective on the iconic Air Jordan 1. The "Varsity Red" colorway is poised to make a bold statement, with vibrant red hues that harken back to the Jordan Brand's heritage. This fresh look is expected to capture the attention of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals.

The significance of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low lies in its modern reinterpretation of the classic Air Jordan 1 design. It maintains the spirit of the original while adapting to contemporary style trends. As the "Varsity Red" version readies for release, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low continues to carve a niche for itself, celebrating the fusion of sports and style. It upholds the legacy of the Air Jordan 1, offering a fresh take for those who appreciate both its heritage and its innovative updates, staying true to its status as a sought-after sneaker.

"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

The sneakers feature a varsity red rubber sole with a thick clean white midsole. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more varsity red leather overlays. A varsity red Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and red laces complement the design. The heels feature a hollowed-out Air Jordan Wings logo and a Jumpman logo on the cork insoles. Overall, this sneaker is releasing in a clean combination of white and varsity red.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “Varsity Red” is going to drop sometime in November 2023. Also, the retail price will be $135 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

