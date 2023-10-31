Nike Air Force 1 Low x Supreme “Baroque Brown” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, a timeless sneaker icon, is in the spotlight with an upcoming collaboration featuring Supreme in a "Baroque Brown" colorway. This classic model seamlessly blends style and performance, appealing to a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The collaboration with Supreme on the "Baroque Brown" colorway is creating significant excitement, as it combines Supreme's streetwear aesthetics with the Air Force 1's enduring appeal. Sneakerheads and fashion aficionados alike eagerly anticipate this unique fusion.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low's significance lies in its iconic status and the way it bridges the worlds of sports and fashion. With its durable leather upper and comfortable cushioning, it remains a popular choice for athletes and trendsetters. As the "Baroque Brown" Supreme collaboration nears its release, the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to cement its position as a symbol of timeless design and versatility in the world of footwear. This collaboration adds a fresh layer of excitement, showcasing how the Air Force 1 adapts to the ever-evolving streetwear culture.

"Baroque Brown" Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Supreme New York

The sneakers feature a baroque brown rubber sole and a brown midsole. A baroque brown leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more brown overlays. Brown laces feature Supreme text all over, and a silver lace dubrae. The red Supreme box logo is found near the heels. Nike branding is found on the tongue and heels. Overall, Supreme and Nike teaming up is a huge collab and this pair is a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Supreme "Baroque Brown" is going to drop on November 2nd. Also, the retail price will be $118 when they drop. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Supreme New York

Image via Supreme New York

