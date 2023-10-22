Nike Air Force 1 Low “Malachite” Coming For St. Patrick’s Day

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is an iconic sneaker loved by many for its timeless design and comfort. This classic shoe is about to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Malachite" colorway, set to release in time for St. Patrick's Day 2024. The "Malachite" colorway features a vibrant green hue that perfectly complements the St. Patrick's Day festivities. It's a stylish and fitting choice for those celebrating the holiday. Nike's Air Force 1 Low is known for its quality construction and versatility.

This sneaker is suitable for various occasions, making it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Malachite" edition adds a refreshing twist to the beloved Air Force 1 Low. Its eye-catching color is sure to turn heads and become a sought-after choice for those who appreciate both style and comfort. As St. Patrick's Day 2024 approaches, keep an eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 Low in the vibrant "Malachite" colorway. It's the perfect choice to showcase your style and celebrate the holiday in a fashionable way.

"Malachite" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark green rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely white leather, with a green Nike Swoosh found in leather. The heels and tongue both feature Nike branding in green and the insoles feature a darker shade of green. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color. That being said, they have just enough to be noticeable and the color scheme is executed perfectly.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Malachite” will be released in 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $115 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

