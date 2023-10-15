Nike Air Force 1 Low “University of Oregon” Exclusive Photos

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, a sneaker legend, is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "University of Oregon" colorway. Known for its timeless design and versatile appeal, the Air Force 1 Low continues to be a favorite in the world of streetwear and fashion. The "University of Oregon" colorway is a special edition that pays homage to the university's athletic teams, featuring their distinctive green and yellow hues. This release is a nod to the school's sports heritage, which has left an indelible mark on the sneaker culture. The Air Force 1 Low offers not only iconic style but also exceptional comfort and durability.

Its classic design and cushioning make it a reliable choice for everyday wear. The "University of Oregon" edition adds a touch of exclusivity to the Air Force 1 Low, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. Nike's commitment to collaborations and unique colorways keeps the Air Force 1 Low as relevant and sought after as ever. This upcoming release is a must-have for fans of the Air Force 1 Low and anyone looking to represent the University of Oregon's vibrant spirit in their sneaker collection.

Read More: Jordan Air Ship x A Ma Maniere “White/Black” Official Photos

"University of Oregon" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via GOAT

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole and a clean off-white midsole with white AIR branding. The uppers are almost entirely white leather, with a green Nike Swoosh found in suede. The tongues both feature Nike branding in green and the insoles feature a darker shade of green. Overall, these sneakers are very minimal in that they do not have a ton of color. Oregon hangtags are visible and add some school branding, which can also be found on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “University of Oregon” will be released on October 20th exclusively via GOAT. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via GOAT

Image via GOAT

Read More: Nike Ja 1 “Day One” Just Released

[Via]