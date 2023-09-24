Deion Sanders Labels Blowout Loss To Oregon “A Good, Old-Fashioned Butt-Kicking”

Deion Sanders spoke candidly after his Colorado team's 42-6 blowout loss to Oregon on Saturday. He described the game as a "good, old-fashioned butt-kicking" and made no excuses for his squad. Colorado was ranked No. 19 coming into the contest while Oregon was positioned at No. 10.

“A good, old-fashioned butt-kicking. No excuses,” Sanders said afterward, according to The Athletic‘s David Ubben. “Their coaches did a good job preparing their team. Obviously, we didn’t.” From there, he addressed his confidence in the game prior to kickoff. On that note, he added: "People around the country will say this is what they needed to humble themselves. We weren’t arrogant. We’re confident people. Our confidence offends their insecurity."

Deion Sanders Arrives At Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Deon Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Oregon won't be the last test for Colorado. The team is set to take on No. 5 USC, next week, on September 30. Since taking over as head coach, Deion Sanders has brought historic excitement to the Colorado program. His son, Shedeur Sanders, is the starting quarterback for the team and has helped lead them to a 4-1 start with victories over TCU, Nebraska, and rival Colorado State. For their latest game, the team was without their star wide receiver/cornerback, Travis Hunter.

Hunter went down with a lacerated liver injury suffered during the game against Colorado State, last week. "Travis is always missed. He's the best dern player in college football. That's like you writing an article and your pen is missing," Deion Sanders said of Hunter's absence. He expects Hunter to miss three weeks with the injury. For Oregon, quarterback Bo Nix was instrumental in the victory, completing 28 of his 33 passes for a total of 276 passing yards and three touchdowns. Be on the lookout for further updates on Colorado's season on HotNewHipHop.

