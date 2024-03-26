Nike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design Exclusive China Release

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a famous sneaker, loved for its classic design and flexible style. Recognized for its traditional shape and cultural importance, it remains a staple in sneaker collections worldwide. The Air Force 1 Low will partner with Fragment Design for a 2024 launch, showcasing the esteemed Japanese design house led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, known for its impactful contributions to streetwear and fashion. This upcoming collaboration will introduce a pure white colorway, offering a simple and minimalist approach to the beloved Air Force 1 Low.

The collaboration combines the design skills of Fragment Design with the classic aspects of the Air Force 1, promising a blend of modern aesthetics and timeless charm. The collaboration is highly anticipated, with Fragment Design's unique viewpoint and focus on detail enhances the Air Force 1 Low. Sneaker fans are eagerly awaiting the release, hoping for a fresh interpretation of this iconic shoe that merges innovation with its celebrated history.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x Division Street “U Of Oregon” Drops Tomorrow

Fragment Design x Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the midsole features an embedded "FRGMNT" branding as well as the AIR branding near the heels. Also, white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more white leather overlays. Finally, the Fragment emblem can be found near the heels, under the white Nike Swoosh. Despite the exclusive release, we could see this sneaker release more globally this summer.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Fragment Design was exclusively released at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Celebrate 2024 Air Max Day With The New Nike Air Max Dn

[Via]