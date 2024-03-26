Nike Air Max 1 x Division Street “U Of Oregon” Drops Tomorrow

Nike Air Max 1 enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to. Now, there's an upcoming collaboration between Nike and Division Street. Further, this collaboration introduces a new "University of Oregon" colorway to the iconic Air Max 1 silhouette, offering a fresh take on a classic design. Inspired by the rich heritage and tradition of the University of Oregon, this colorway features a predominantly brown palette, accented with tan and dark green details. Also, the earthy tones pay homage to the university's natural surroundings and reflect the spirit of the Oregon landscape.

Through collaborations like this one with Nike, Division Street supports the school's athletes by creating unique sneakers that resonate with fans. Proceeds from the sale of these sneakers go towards supporting the university's athletic programs, helping to fund scholarships, facilities, and other resources. Overall, the Nike Air Max 1 "University of Oregon" colorway represents a fusion of style, heritage, and purpose. It's not just a sneaker; it's a symbol of pride for the University of Oregon and a testament to the power of collaboration.

"University of Oregon" Division Street x Nike Air Max 1

The sneakers feature a collection of different colors and materials to comprise this sneaker. Further, with a sail midsole and an earthy-toned rubber sole, the sneaker takes on a minimal base. The uppers are comprised of brown tones, featuring mesh, leather, and even cheetah print. Also, the heels feature "Once a Duck, Always a Duck" in yellow stitching.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x Division Street “U Of Oregon” is going to be released tomorrow, March 26th, exclusively on GOAT. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

[Via]