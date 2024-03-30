Nike Air Max 1 x Division Street “U Of Oregon” Limited US Release

Nike Air Max 1 fans have something exciting to anticipate. There's an upcoming partnership between Nike and Division Street. This collaboration introduces a new "University of Oregon" color scheme to the iconic Air Max 1 model, offering a fresh interpretation of a classic look. Inspired by the University of Oregon's rich history and tradition, this color scheme features mostly brown hues, with touches of tan and dark green. These earthy colors pay tribute to the university's natural surroundings and reflect the essence of the Oregon landscape.

Through collaborations like this one with Nike, Division Street backs the school's athletes by creating special sneakers that resonate with supporters. Profits from the sale of these shoes contribute to supporting the university's sports programs, aiding in scholarships, facilities, and other needs. In essence, the Nike Air Max 1 "University of Oregon" color scheme combines fashion, heritage, and purpose. It's more than just a shoe; it symbolizes pride for the University of Oregon and underscores the strength of collaboration.

"University of Oregon" Division Street x Nike Air Max 1

Image via Flight Club

The sneakers feature a collection of different colors and materials to comprise this sneaker. Further, with a sail midsole and an earthy-toned rubber sole, the sneaker takes on a minimal base. The uppers are comprised of brown tones, featuring mesh, leather, and even cheetah print. Also, the heels feature "Once a Duck, Always a Duck" in yellow stitching. Finally, note that this exclusive release will be limited to just 225 pairs.

More Photos

Sole Retriever reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x Division Street “U Of Oregon” is going to be released today, March 30th, exclusively at Flight Club in LA, NYC, and Miami. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $350 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Flight Club

Image via Flight Club

