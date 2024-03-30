Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Black Gum” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike SB Air Max Ishod is a skateboarding sneaker that seamlessly blends style and performance. With its upcoming "Black Gum" colorway, this silhouette exudes understated sophistication. The combination of a gum rubber sole and black upper offers a timeless aesthetic that effortlessly transitions from the skatepark to the streets. Designed in collaboration with professional skateboarder Ishod Wair, these shoes prioritize durability and functionality without compromising on style. Whether you're hitting the streets or perfecting your tricks at the skatepark, these shoes offer the perfect combination of comfort, durability, and performance.

Featuring Nike's signature Air Max technology, the SB Air Max Ishod delivers responsive cushioning and impact protection, ensuring optimal comfort during intense skate sessions. The sleek black upper provides a sleek backdrop for the classic gum rubber sole, offering both traction and durability on various surfaces. With its clean lines and versatile color palette, the SB Air Max Ishod "Black Gum" colorway is poised to become a staple in the wardrobes of skateboarders and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

"Black Gum" Nike SB Air Max Ishod

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black base, with even more black suede overlays. A small black Swoosh is on the sides and Ishod branding is above. Also, Nike SB branding is on the black heels and more Ishod branding is on the tongues. Overall, the sneakers take on a cohesive color scheme, with an all-black look and a durable gum rubber base.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike SB Air Max Ishod “Black Gum” is going to drop this April. Also, the retail price will be $110 when the sneakers are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

